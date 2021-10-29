Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $105.80 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

