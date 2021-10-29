Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

