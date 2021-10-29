QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $70,702.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00234615 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

