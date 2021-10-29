Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 26,641 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.47 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

