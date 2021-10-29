Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.13 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

