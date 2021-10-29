Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $152,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,162.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 140,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

