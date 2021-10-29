Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $171,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.