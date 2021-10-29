Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $197,000 Investment in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of CorMedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

