Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

