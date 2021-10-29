Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,806 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $3,330,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 286,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.