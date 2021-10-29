Qubitica (QBIT) Price Reaches $11.94 on Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00452899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001305 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.68 or 0.00976876 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

