Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIFY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

