Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 197,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $785.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

