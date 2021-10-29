Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ranpak traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 1,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
In related news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.77 and a beta of 1.07.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
