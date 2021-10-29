Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ranpak traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 1,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

