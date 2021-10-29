Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,200 shares, an increase of 125,785.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $178.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

