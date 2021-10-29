Raymond James Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $74.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.28.

AEM opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $137,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

