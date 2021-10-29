Raymond James Comments on Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

TSE XBC opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.88. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$2.49 and a one year high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

