Raymond James Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

