Raymond James Raises National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target to $69.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NFG opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

