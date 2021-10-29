Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.50” Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

