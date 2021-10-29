Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

AY stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

