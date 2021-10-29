Raymond James Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to $70.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.49. 428,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

