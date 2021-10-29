Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.18 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 165,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,641. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

