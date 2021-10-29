RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of 300.65 and a beta of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

