RealTract Price Up 46.9% This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00229446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00099658 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.