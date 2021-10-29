Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

