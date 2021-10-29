Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

