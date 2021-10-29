Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.71.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $625.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

