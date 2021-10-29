Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.78. Regis has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

