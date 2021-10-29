Reinvent Technology Partners Y Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,299% compared to the typical daily volume of 301 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTPY. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth $59,339,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,560,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,088,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,780,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

