Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 421,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $107.36 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

