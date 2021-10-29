Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 240,800 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 112,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

