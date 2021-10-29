Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

