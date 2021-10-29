Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

