Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 91,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

