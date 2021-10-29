Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 102,686 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $58.64 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

