Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 26,900 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Open Text stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

