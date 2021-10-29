Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 289,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 215.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 94.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 308,505 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

