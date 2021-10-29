RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.