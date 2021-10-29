Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RNECY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 101,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

