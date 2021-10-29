Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 102.0% in October

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $40.94. 18,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,666. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

