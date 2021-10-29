ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS REOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About ReoStar Energy
