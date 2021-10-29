ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

