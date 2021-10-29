Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%.

Repsol stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 148,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,072. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Repsol has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

