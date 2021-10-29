Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $145.17 and last traded at $133.47, with a volume of 13772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.93.

The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

