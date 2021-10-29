Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 13,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

