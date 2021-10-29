Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.
RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.
Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 13,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $133.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.