Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the transportation company will earn $9.60 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $173.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. Landstar System has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

