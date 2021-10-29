Research Analysts Set Expectations for AudioCodes Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AudioCodes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUDC. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 121,996 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

