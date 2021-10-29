Research Analysts Set Expectations for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

CWAN stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

