Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

10/18/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from $48.78 to $64.83.

10/14/2021 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/27/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/26/2021 – Health Catalyst had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

9/21/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/15/2021 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/8/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 2,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,560. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,076 shares of company stock worth $8,100,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $10,890,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

