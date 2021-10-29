Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.